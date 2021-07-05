Ex-Prosecutor-General Yoon Declares Presidential Bid

ⓒYONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl on Tuesday officially announced his bid to run in next year's presidential election.

The announcement comes nearly four months after he stepped down from the chief prosecutor position on March 4. His resignation followed months of conflict with the administration over weakening the prosecution's power and investigations into the president's allies.

At Maeheon Yun Bong-gil Memorial Museum, which commemorates the late independence activist, Yoon pledged to rebuild a free democracy and rule of law, as well as the value of justice, that reverberates through eras and generations.

Yoon criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for not only privatizing authority, but also attempting to continue plundering from the public by extending its power. He added that democracy without freedom is a dictatorship.