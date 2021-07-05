Cabinet Approves 33 Trillion Won Extra Budget Proposal

ⓒYONHAP News

The Cabinet on Thursday finalized a supplementary budget proposal worth 33 trillion won to fund COVID-19 relief payments to the bottom 80 percent income bracket.

The extra budget is this year's second and the sixth overall since the start of the pandemic.

The government earmarked 15-point-seven trillion won to finance the emergency relief payouts, support small business owners and roll out a cashback incentive on credit card spending.

Each person in the bottom 80 percent income bracket will receive 250-thousand won. Up to one million won will be given to a household with four or more members.

The government will also spend the extra budget on employment, purchasing vaccines and rejuvenating regional economies.