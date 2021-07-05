Cabinet Approves 33 Trillion Won Extra Budget Proposal

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 28th ~ July 4th)
2021-07-05
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-07-04
The Cabinet on Thursday finalized a supplementary budget proposal worth 33 trillion won to fund COVID-19 relief payments to the bottom 80 percent income bracket.
The extra budget is this year's second and the sixth overall since the start of the pandemic.
The government earmarked 15-point-seven trillion won to finance the emergency relief payouts, support small business owners and roll out a cashback incentive on credit card spending.
Each person in the bottom 80 percent income bracket will receive 250-thousand won. Up to one million won will be given to a household with four or more members.
The government will also spend the extra budget on employment, purchasing vaccines and rejuvenating regional economies.
2021-07-05
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
