S. Korea Reports 794 New COVID-19 Cases

2021-07-05
South Korea reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the greater metro area accounting for over 80 percent of domestic infections.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 794 new cases were detected throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to over 159-thousand.
Of the new cases, 748 are local transmissions and 46 from overseas.
Of domestic infections, 353 come from Seoul and 247 from the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.
One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-25. The fatality rate stands at one-point-27 percent.
