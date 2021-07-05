PM Kim Urges Vigiliance for Nation against COVID-19

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 28th ~ July 4th)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday called for enhanced quarantine amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, saying the nation faces a serious crisis.
In a statement to the public, Kim explained that after a slowdown in June, virus cases began to spike last week, with the latest daily tally surpassing 800, the highest since January.
With new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area exceeding 80 percent of the daily total for the past three days, Kim stressed that 90 percent of cases involving the Delta variant have been reported in the capital region.
The prime minister said the central government, if deemed necessary, may closely consult with municipal governments to raise current social distancing levels and take additional effective quarantine measures.
Urging people to avoid private gatherings when possible, the prime minister also asked that everyone, especially in the Seoul metro area, continue wearing masks outside, even if they have been vaccinated.
