Date: July 17

Venue: Olympic Park SK Handball Gymnasium





Hosted by the Korea Management Federation (KMF) and Arirang TV, and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the “2021 Together Again, K-pop Concert” will be held on July 17 at 5 p.m. (KST) at the Olympic Handball Stadium. It is the first in-person large-scale K-pop concert since the first half of 2020. A total of 26 acts will perform at the concert including popular K-pop acts such as Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ONF, AB6IX, NCT Dream, BTOB, CIX and more.