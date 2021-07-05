Menu Content

2021 Together Again, K-Pop Concert

2021-07-05

K-POP Connection

Date: July 17

Venue: Olympic Park SK Handball Gymnasium


Hosted by the Korea Management Federation (KMF) and Arirang TV, and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the “2021 Together Again, K-pop Concert” will be held on July 17 at 5 p.m. (KST) at the Olympic Handball Stadium. It is the first in-person large-scale K-pop concert since the first half of 2020. A total of 26 acts will perform at the concert including popular K-pop acts such as Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ONF, AB6IX, NCT Dream, BTOB, CIX and more. 

