Son Na-eun to star in new drama series

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 28th ~ July 4th)
2021-07-05
2021-07-05
Son Na-eun of Apink is to star in the upcoming drama series “Ghost Doctor.”
Son will play an intern who believes in the supernatural in the new series which also stars singer and actor Rain. “Ghost Doctor” is about two doctors who are very different but work together due to supernatural forces.
The series will premiere in the second half of this year.
2021-07-05
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >