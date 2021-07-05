‘Minari’ stars to join the Academy

ⓒ YONHAP News

“Minari” director Lee Issac Chung and actors Youn Yuh-jung, Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.





The Academy is the organization that hosts the Academy Awards or the Oscars, and it announced a list of 395 actors and executives invited to join as new members on July 1. If the invited accept the invitation and become official members, they will be able to vote in the Academy Awards.





The Academy has been expanding the number of members to promote diversity in recent years.