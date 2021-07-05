So Ji-sub to star in new drama series

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 28th ~ July 4th)
Actor So Ji-sub will star in a new drama series slated to air early next year.
The new series, titled “Doctor Lawyer,” is about a surgeon-turned-lawyer who specializes in medical lawsuits. So will be making his first return to the small screen since the 2018 series “My Secret Terrius.”
“Doctor Lawyer” is set to premiere in the first half of 2022.
