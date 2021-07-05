BTS’s new collaboration with Ed Sheeran drops this week

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS’ new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Permission to Dance,” will drop this Friday.





The track is included in the upcoming physical CD version of “Butter” to be released on July 9. The track was co-written by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran as well as other high-profile producers including Steve Mac, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.





This marks the 2nd BTS-Sheeran collaboration following “Make It Right” included in “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020).