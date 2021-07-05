Homemade Love Story (6) 이럴 줄 알았어

Lines

민재 : 내가 이럴 줄 알았어.

Min-jae: I knew it.

재희 : 엄마 어떻게..

Jae-hee: Mom…how…?

민재 : 니가 자꾸 숨기기만 하니까 내가 이렇게 불시에 들이닥쳤지 야밤에.

어떻게 된 거에요? 당신이 여기 왜 있어요?

Min-jae: You kept being secretive, so I had to came over in the middle of the night unexpectedly.

What happened? Why are you here?

정후 : 예?

Jung-hoo: What?





Expression of the Week

이럴 줄 알았어 (I knew it)





이러다 – shortened form of verb 이리하다 meaning “do this way”





Casual – 이럴 줄 알았어

Semi-polite – 이럴 줄 알았어요





>> This expression is used when the speaker predicted something would happen and it actually did. It is often used in a negative way meaning “I told you so.”





>>”이러다” is used in a situation where something happens close to the speaker while “그러다” or “저러다” can be used for situations that are distant as in “그럴 줄 알았어” or “저럴 줄 알았어.”



