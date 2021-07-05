Homemade Love Story (6) 이럴 줄 알았어

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 28th ~ July 4th)
2021-07-05
#Drama Lines l 2021-07-05
Lines
민재 : 내가 이럴 줄 알았어.
Min-jae: I knew it.
재희 : 엄마 어떻게..
Jae-hee: Mom…how…?
민재 : 니가 자꾸 숨기기만 하니까 내가 이렇게 불시에 들이닥쳤지 야밤에.
어떻게 된 거에요? 당신이 여기 왜 있어요?
Min-jae: You kept being secretive, so I had to came over in the middle of the night unexpectedly.
What happened? Why are you here?
정후 : 예?
Jung-hoo: What?
Expression of the Week
이럴 줄 알았어 (I knew it)
이러다 – shortened form of verb 이리하다 meaning “do this way”
Casual – 이럴 줄 알았어
Semi-polite – 이럴 줄 알았어요
>> This expression is used when the speaker predicted something would happen and it actually did. It is often used in a negative way meaning “I told you so.”
>>”이러다” is used in a situation where something happens close to the speaker while “그러다” or “저러다” can be used for situations that are distant as in “그럴 줄 알았어” or “저럴 줄 알았어.”
2021-07-05
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >