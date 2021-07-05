The Lazy Boy Who Turned into an Ox

ⓒ YEOWON MEDIA HANKOOK GARDNER CO. LTD

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Dori, who lived with his mother.

“Help me with the farm work.”





Dori reluctantly went to the cowshed to keep an eye on the ox, which seemed to be much easier than working in the field.





Dori sat down under the shade of a tree and looked with envy at the ox munching on the grass.

“How I envy you. You don’t work and all you do is eat.”

Just then, an old man walked by and heard what Dori was saying. He handed a mask to Dori.

“Do you want to try this on?”

Oh, my goodness! Dori turned into an ox!





The old man led Dori the ox, formerly Dori the boy, to the cattle market and sold him to a farmer.

“We have a lot to do today. Let’s go to work.”

“I’m not an ox. I’m Dori from the next village over. Please, let me go home.”

Dori begged to be sent home, but his pleading didn’t mean anything to the farmer, for all he heard was a loud, mournful moo.





Dori the ox had to plough the fields all day long.

His body ached so much that he couldn’t sleep at night.

He had more regrets than he could count.

“If I could turn back to human again, I would work really hard and be a devoted son to my mother.”





Early in the morning, Dori dragged himself up to his feet and went out to the field. Then he noticed a radish field some distance away.

That was when Dori suddenly remembered what the old man had told the farmer.

“Something terrible will happen to this ox if you feed him a radish. So, don’t give him any radish.”

Dori dashed towards the radish field with all the strength he could muster. He used his front hooves to dig up a radish and took a big bite out of it.





Dori, who became human again, sprinted toward his home where his mother was waiting.

Together, mother and son wept in joy and relief as they held tightly onto each other.

From then on, Dori was very caring toward his mother and was never lazy.