Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1081 | July 9th)





TAEYEON, one of the top female solo artists in the K-Pop scene, is back with < Weekend >. < Weekend > is a disco-pop genre music that mingle with synth and bouncy guitar sound. Through the lyrics, TAEYEON conveys her wish to get away from boring daily life and play at least in the weekends, along with the sweet and fresh melody.





DAY6 (Even of Day) is also back with < Right Through Me > which is a title track from their 2nd Mini Album. < Right Through Me > is unique for combining East Coast hip-hop rhythm with typical Korean style ballads melody. Moreover, the lyrics include sorrowful stories between lovers that is a contrast to the powerful sound.





TAEYEON's lovely and playful comeback performance & empathic and realistic love stories of DAY6 are available on tonight's Music Bank

Live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM(KST) every Friday

