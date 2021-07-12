IOC Chief Promises Athletes a Global Digital Audience

ⓒYONHAP News

President of the International Olympic Committee(IOC) Thomas Bach on Friday said that athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics need not feel alone in the stadiums as billions of people around the world will be glued to their screens and hopefully they can feel the support.

The remark comes as organizers decided the Tokyo Games would take place without spectators as a COVID-19 resurgence forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital city.

In a video message to athletes posted on the IOC website, Bach said the decision to ban spectators was a difficult one but necessary to ensure a safe Olympics and he hoped that we all agree the most important thing is that the Games are happening.

South Korean athletes taking part in the Games held an inaugural ceremony at Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Thursday and pledged to perform their best in the summer games kicking off on July 23.

South Korea is sending a 354-member contingent to Tokyo that includes 232 athletes competing in 29 events.

On Wednesday, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee tapped volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung and teen swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo as the country's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

In opening remarks during Thursday's rally, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said he believes Team Korea will offer a ray of hope to the Korean public weary of the protracted pandemic. He said that sports have power and sporting heroes have always emerged as heroes in troubled times.

Some 15-thousand athletes from 205 countries will compete in Tokyo in 33 events through August 8. Three-hundred-39 gold medals are up for grabs.