Yoon, Ahn Agree on Need for Power Change

ⓒYONHAP News

Former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl met with minor opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on Wednesday, where the two firmed their view on the need for a transition in presidential power.

Spokespersons for each side said that Yoon and Ahn held talks over lunch at a Seoul restaurant and agreed that they were competitors in good faith and partners for cooperation to realize a change of power.

The two discussed a range of topics including political, economic, diplomatic and labor issues and saw eye to eye that the Moon Jae-in administration's wrong policy measures on income-led growth, nuclear energy phase-out and universal COVID-19 relief payout must be rectified.

They also agreed that the political opposition should expand its reach to moderate forces and adopt pragmatic politics that transcend ideological lines.