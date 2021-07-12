Yoon, Ahn Agree on Need for Power Change

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 5th ~ July 11th)
2021-07-12
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-07-11
Former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl met with minor opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on Wednesday, where the two firmed their view on the need for a transition in presidential power.
Spokespersons for each side said that Yoon and Ahn held talks over lunch at a Seoul restaurant and agreed that they were competitors in good faith and partners for cooperation to realize a change of power.
The two discussed a range of topics including political, economic, diplomatic and labor issues and saw eye to eye that the Moon Jae-in administration's wrong policy measures on income-led growth, nuclear energy phase-out and universal COVID-19 relief payout must be rectified.
They also agreed that the political opposition should expand its reach to moderate forces and adopt pragmatic politics that transcend ideological lines.
2021-07-12
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >