Vatican Official Confirms Pope's Will to Visit N. Korea

The Vatican Secretary of State has conveyed the clear will of Pope Francis to visit North Korea and expressed hope that an invitation will be sent from the regime.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin made the remark during talks on Friday with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who is on an official visit to Italy.

The cardinal said that President Moon Jae-in, during his visit to the Vatican in 2018, verbally delivered an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for His Holiness to pay a visit.

Parolin said the Vatican is working to maintain a communication channel with Pyongyang.

Speaker Park said that if Pope Francis can facilitate North Korea's return to the international community, that will greatly assist peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.