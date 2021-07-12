Gov't to Enforce Toughest Level 4 Social Distancing for Capital Region

ⓒYONHAP News

On Friday the government announced that Seoul and surrounding regions will transition into the new social distancing scheme starting on Monday, applying the highest Level Four.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, that will mean private gatherings will remain limited to four people until 6 p.m., after which the cap will only permit up to two people.

No exemption will be given to those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Public events and street rallies are prohibited, while up to 49 people consisting of only immediate family members and relatives are allowed to attend weddings or funerals.

Nightlife venues, including clubs and bars, will temporarily shut down, while other multipurpose facilities, such as restaurants and coffee shops, will remain restricted to operate until 10 p.m.

Spectators will not be allowed to watch sports games at arenas, while lodging facilities will be limited to take a maximum two-thirds of reservations and required to halt special events for guests.

Religious services will only air or broadcast virtually without any congregation and all schools will revert to online learning from Wednesday to allow time for adjustments.

The Education Ministry announced on Friday the transition will occur from Wednesday to allow time for adjustments, but those that already have a system in place can take relevant steps when Level Four takes effect on Monday.

The ministry added that when students are required to come to school, such as for final exams or for COVID-19 vaccination instructions for third-year high school students, attendance will be permitted, adhering to distancing measures.

As the summer break is scheduled to begin after mid-July, online learning is expected to last for a maximum of two weeks.