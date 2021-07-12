KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 5th ~ July 11th)

1) TAEYEON(태연) - Weekend (Music Bank) | 470K Views



TAEYEON, a celebrated K-Pop solo artist, has come back with < Weekend > and performed with the song on last week’s Music Bank. Her performance video reached more than 470K views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in three days. The pink-themed fancy set featured model airplane which matched the lyrics that convey one’s wish to get away from boring daily life and play at least in the weekends. Moreover, TAEYEON’s vivid makeup and costume, as well as her professional stage manners deserve attention.





TAEYEON’s < Weekend > performance is available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep9fx9V1Leo





2) Naeun, I want that room as mine! (The Return of Superman) | 367K Views





On EP. 388 of TROS, Naeun, Gunhoo and Jinwoo went to the countryside to experience nature and farming, aiming self-sufficiency of food. Mischievous daddy Park Jooho play prank on the kids, telling them that the whole family is moving to a thatched house. Hearing this shocking news, Naeun expresses her disappointment and worries through singing with her brothers. After that, Park Jooho tells the kids that they need to pull a handcart in order to bring food. The adorable kids and Jooho pull the handcart together and show a great teamwork of the family.





Watch the lovely family’s teamwork on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35bMPRVeldU