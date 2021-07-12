Zion. T Wonstein Concert in Busan “BLENDING”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 5th ~ July 11th)
2021-07-12
2021-07-12
Date: July 31
Venue: Busan KBS Hall
Zion. T and Wonstein will be holding a joint concert titled “BLENDING” in Busan. The Busan concert will take place on July 31 at Busan KBS Hall. The concert has been arranged along with another one in August in Changwon due to the immense popularity of “BLENDING” in Euijeongbu scheduled for July 25. Tickets for the Euijeongbu concert sold out within a minute of opening. “BLENDING” has been organized to provide music fans tired of the pandemic a chance to recharge through music.
2021-07-12
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >