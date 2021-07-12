Zion. T Wonstein Concert in Busan “BLENDING”





Date: July 31

Venue: Busan KBS Hall





Zion. T and Wonstein will be holding a joint concert titled “BLENDING” in Busan. The Busan concert will take place on July 31 at Busan KBS Hall. The concert has been arranged along with another one in August in Changwon due to the immense popularity of “BLENDING” in Euijeongbu scheduled for July 25. Tickets for the Euijeongbu concert sold out within a minute of opening. “BLENDING” has been organized to provide music fans tired of the pandemic a chance to recharge through music.