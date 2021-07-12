Menu Content

Jeong Jin-woon returns to big screen

2021-07-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ MYSTIC STORY

2AM’s Jeong Jin-woon will be making a return to the big screen after being discharged from mandatory military service last year. 


Jeong will be taking on the lead role in a film titled “Only I Can See” (unofficial direct translation) which opens in local theaters July 21. The official English title will be announced this week.


The film is a horror-comedy about a movie production staff encountering supernatural forces. The film is directed by Im Yong-jae. 

