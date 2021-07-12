Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

25 million K-pop albums sold in 1H of 2021

2021-07-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Over 25 million K-pop albums were sold during the first half of this year, marking the highest number of albums sold for the same period since 2011. 


According to a report by Gaon Chart (operated by the Korea Music Content Association), 25,976,644 copies of the top 400 best-selling albums were sold in the first half. The figure is 65% of all albums sold in 2020. 


The report showed that 51 albums sold more than 100,000 copies, showing a big increase from 29 albums reaching the same sales figure in 2020. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >