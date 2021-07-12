Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

New girl group from JYP to debut next year

2021-07-12

K-POP Connection


JYP Entertainment will be showcasing a new girl group next year. 


JYP has established a team to put together the new group which will be the company’s first since ITZY’s debut three years ago. 


The agency will also release a so-called Blind Package for the new girl group from July 16 to 25, giving people the chance to support the new group before their debut which is anticipated for February next year.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >