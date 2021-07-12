Hyolyn to release new song

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 5th ~ July 11th)
Hyolyn of the now-disbanded group Sistar will be releasing new music this week.
The track titled “To Find a Reason” will be released at 6 p.m. on Thursday July 15 through major music outlets. Mad Clown and Kim Seung-min are featured in the new song.
The track is Hyolyn’s first since releasing the EP “Say My Name” in August last year.
