How the Olympics will be Held

While the contents of the opening ceremony are usually revealed only to the media a few hours before the start of the event, specific details or the identity of the last torchbearer are customarily kept a secret.

Based on what has been announced, the opening event on July 23 will take place at the new National Stadium in Tokyo’s Shinjuku. Around one-point-six trillion won was spent for the construction of the stadium over a span three years.

The Olympic Stadium was constructed under the concept of a “stadium of the forest,” and both the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as track events and football matches, will be held there.

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has said the opening and closing ceremonies will be held under basic visions of “achieving a personal best,” “unity in diversity,” and “connection to tomorrow,” as well as the concepts of peace, coexistence, reconstruction and future.

While it remains unknown how the Olympic flame will be lit, considering that Japan had cast light on post-war economic recovery when hosting the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, it is expected to highlight its revival after the 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami, as well as humanity’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.