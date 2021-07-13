Team Korea’s Strong Suit: Archery

The gold medal match for the mixed event will be held a day after the opening ceremony on July 24, which is why there is rising expectation that South Korea’s first gold medal in Tokyo will come from archery.

Park Chae-soon, the national archery team coach, has decided to pick athletes who perform well in the men and women’s individual preliminaries on the opening day to compete in the mixed team. This means whoever has the best condition on the day of competition will be given the important mission. This is likely because climate on the day of the match and the situation on the field are considered to be big variables in archery.

Because of this, the archery team trains in diverse environments. They conduct exhibition games inside baseball stadiums where there is a lot of noise, or physically prepare for different variables, by training via underwater diving or night time marching.

The national team has created a set inside the Jincheon National Training Center that is a replica of the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field where Olympic archery games will be played for repeated simulations. Last month, the national team reportedly took part in special training on Jaeun Island off Shinan, South Jeolla Province, which has a similar climate and environment as the Yumenoshima Field.

The national team has to train in such a way because South Korea is viewed much like the public enemy in archery at the Olympics. Rules have been changed to keep the country in check.

Such training has been greatly effective since our athletes’ mentality is the factor that ultimately determines what medal the country will bring home.