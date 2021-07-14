Team Korea’s Medal Hopefuls: Fencing & Shooting

Since the 2000 Sydney Games, fencing has become a medal-winning event for South Korea.

In Sydney, Lee Sang-ki brought home the country’s first Olympic medal in fencing, a bronze in the men’s epee, followed by Kim Young-ho’s gold medal in the men’s foil event. This has helped the country become a powerhouse in international fencing, which had been dominated by European nations.

While no medals were won in fencing at the 2004 Athens Games, Nam Hyun-hee revived the medal momentum at the 2008 Beijing Games, bringing home a silver medal from the women’s foil event. Gold, silver and bronze medals were won by the national team at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

There were some dramatic moments in fencing, including an infamous officiating incident involving epee fencer Shin A-lam in London, as well as a major turnaround by epee fencer Park Sang-young in the men’s gold match in Rio, during which he was caught on the camera telling himself that he can do it.