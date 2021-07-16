Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1082 | July 16th)





Hyungdon & Daejune, the humorous hip-hop duo consisting of comedian Jung Hyungdon and rapper Defconn, are back after one year and seven months. Their title track < Bye Bye Spring > is a folk music which is a genre that they are trying for the first time. They also unveiled their English names, Jack & Dmitri, mentioning that they are targeting overseas market through this promotion.

Lee Jee Hoon, the 2000s teen star, is also back with a single < Timeless > to celebrate 25th anniversary of his debut. < Timeless > is a British rock and Lee Jee Hoon’s emotional yet powerful voice stands out throughout the whole music. He participated in the overall production of the single and talked about unchanging love. In particular, he set an ambiguous object so that any listeners can put in their situation to the lyrics and enjoy the song.

Music Bank is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV, 5PM every Friday.

