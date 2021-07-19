Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sunmi to release new track next month

2021-07-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ MAKEUS

Sunmi is set to make a comeback with a new release slated for next month. 

The announcement was made through the singer’s official social media channels but did not elaborate details about the new track. 

The new release will be Sunmi’s first release since “Tail” was dropped about six months ago. The new track will be released at 6 p.m. on August 6 through major music outlets.  

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >