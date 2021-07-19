Menu Content

Sung Yu-ri announces pregnancy

2021-07-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Double A Entertainment

Former girl group Fin.K.L member and actress Sung Yu-ri has announced that she is pregnant with twins. 

The actress posted a hand-written letter to her fans announcing the pregnancy and her agency confirmed the news. 

Sung tied the knot with professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017. 

