Sung Yu-ri announces pregnancy

HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 12th ~ July 18th)
2021-07-19
2021-07-19
Former girl group Fin.K.L member and actress Sung Yu-ri has announced that she is pregnant with twins.
The actress posted a hand-written letter to her fans announcing the pregnancy and her agency confirmed the news.
Sung tied the knot with professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017.
2021-07-19
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
