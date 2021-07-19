Menu Content

Korean
English

Yesung to hold online fan meet

2021-07-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Yesung of Super Junior will be holding an online fan meeting this weekend. 

The special online event called “Beyond Live Super Junior - Yesung Special Event ~I’ll Light Your Way~,” will take place on July 25 at 5 p.m. (KST).

The singer will be showcasing songs from his latest solo album, “Beautiful Night,” which was released in May. 

