Yesung to hold online fan meet

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 12th ~ July 18th)
2021-07-19
2021-07-19
Yesung of Super Junior will be holding an online fan meeting this weekend.
The special online event called “Beyond Live Super Junior - Yesung Special Event ~I’ll Light Your Way~,” will take place on July 25 at 5 p.m. (KST).
The singer will be showcasing songs from his latest solo album, “Beautiful Night,” which was released in May.
2021-07-19
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >