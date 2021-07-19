Weekly Protest on Wartime Sex Slavery Marks 1,500th Edition

ⓒYONHAP News

A weekly protest held in front of the now former Japanese Embassy in Seoul every Wednesday since 1992 urging Tokyo to resolve the wartime sex slavery issue has marked its 15-hundredth edition this week.

The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said Wednesday that the world's longest, most sorrowful and also proudest protest has reached a milestone.

The 15-hundredth gathering was marked with a one-person protest at the Seoul site due to distancing restrictions, though 15-hundred global citizens are said to have joined online. Statements from surviving "comfort women" were played as part of the program.

The council said that over the years, the Wednesday rally has become a venue for communication, solidarity, peace and future education.

Its board chair Lee Na-young said the Japanese government continues to neglect its responsibility over war crimes, while those who deny history repeat historical distortions and attack the victims.

Lee said that when Tokyo acknowledges sexual enslavement as a crime against humanity and fulfills its legal obligations, only then will the victims' honor be restored and their human rights guaranteed.

She said the Wednesday protest will continue until that day comes.