2022 Minimum Wage Set at 9,160 Won in 5.1% Rise

Next year's minimum wage has been set at nine-thousand-160 won per hour, up about five percent from this year.

The Minimum Wage Commission, the rate-setting body of nine representatives each from labor, business and the general public, made the decision on Monday.

As labor and management failed to come up with unified proposals, representatives from the general public proposed the five-point-one-percent increase.

The proposal was passed by a vote of 13 to zero with one abstention. The vote was attended by five members from labor and nine members from the general public, while all nine representatives from businesses stormed out in protest.

With the rise of 440 won from this year's minimum wage, a full-time minimum wage worker will earn a little more than one-point-nine million won per month next year.

Under the Moon Jae-in administration, the minimum wage was raised by 16-point-four percent in 2018, ten-point-nine percent in 2019, two-point-nine percent in 2020 and one-point-five percent this year.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked businesses and labor unions to accept the Minimum Wage Commission's decision to raise next year's minimum wage by about five percent from this year, from a "broad viewpoint."

Kim said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he understands that both sides are frustrated by the decision, but the country is in crisis amid a protracted COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister added that there is no time to waste and that each side must abandon their conflict and concede for the sake of mutual coexistence.

Undeterred, an association of local businesses plans to lodge a complaint with the government on next year's minimum wage.

The Korea Enterprises Federation said on Thursday that the nine-thousand-160-won-per-hour minimum wage will threaten the survival of small and mid-sized businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federation said the wage increase will also adversely affect employment of the disenfranchised section of society.

The lobby said the five-point-one-percent increase is excessive, and does not consider its burden upon businesses.