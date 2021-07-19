The Gold Axe and the Silver Axe

ⓒ YEOWON MEDIA HANKOOK GARDNER CO. LTD

Once upon a time, there lived in a village two boys - Chadol and Duman.

The two couldn’t be any more different.

Chadol was polite and kind, but Duman was greedy and mean.





One day, Chadol went to the woods to chop some wood. He took out his ace, passed down from his father.

“Okay, let’s get to work.”





His carrier quickly filled up with firewood.

Chadol tightly fastened the firewood to his carrier and was about to put his axe on top of the pile.

But the axe slipped out of his hand and dropped into the lake.





With a loud noise, a mountain god with a long white beard appeared from the lake, holding a golden axe.





“Is this your axe?”

“No, no. Mine isn’t gold.”





“Then, is this your axe?”

“No, that silver axe isn’t mine either. Mine is just an old iron axe.”





The mountain god was impressed by Chadol’s honesty. The young man wasn’t at all tempted by the gold and silver axes.





“Here, take these gold and silver axes home with you as well.”





The story of how Chadol met the mountain god and received both the gold and silver axes spread quickly throughout the village.

The greedy Duman sprinted to Chadol’s house.

After hearing about Chadol’s encounter with the mountain god, he took his own ace out of the storage and headed up the mountain, toward the woods.





Duman pretended to chop down a tree and threw his axe into the lake.

“Oh, my axe. Someone please find my axe for me. My axe.”

That was when the mountain god finally appeared.

“Is this your axe?”

“Yes, that is mine. That’s my gold axe. By the way, have you seen a silver axe? I dropped it in the lake too.”





“You filthy liar!”

The angry god let out an ear-splitting roar that echoed through the mountain.





The selfish Duman lost not only the two precious axes, but also his own iron axe.

He came down the mountain in tears.





Duman was so ashamed that he could barely look at Chadol.

As if he knew what was going through Duman’s mind, Chadol grabbed his friend’s hands tenderly.