[Tokyo Olympics] Distancing Labels

2021-07-21

News



[Tokyo Olympics] Distancing Labels

An official places distancing marks on seats at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium where the first football match between South Korea and New Zealand is scheduled. 

(Yonhap News) 

