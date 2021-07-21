KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 12th ~ July 18th)
2021-07-19
2021-07-21
[Tokyo Olympics] Distancing Labels
An official places distancing marks on seats at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium where the first football match between South Korea and New Zealand is scheduled.
(Yonhap News)
2021-07-19
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >