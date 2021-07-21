Team Korea’s Strong Suit: Taekwondo and Judo

Taekwondo is another sport where regulations have been changed many times to keep South Korea in check, so that it does not sweep all the medals.

Despite an entry quota, the country had 21 athletes compete at the past five Olympics, winning 12 gold medals in total. There were only two times when there was no South Korean athlete up on the medal podium.

Up until the 2012 London Games, only a maximum of four athletes, two in men’s and two in women’s, from each country were permitted to compete. Since the 2016 Rio Games, the governing body of World Taekwondo(WT) has automatically qualified athletes based on the Olympic ranking, allowing one athlete per weight class, in a total of eight weight classes. South Korea saw five athletes compete in Rio.

In Tokyo, the country is represented by a record six athletes. They are Jang Jun in the men’s -58kg, Lee Dae-hoon in -68kg, In Kyo-don in +80kg, Sim Jae-young in the women’s -49kg, Lee Ah-reum in –57kg, and Lee Da-bin in +67kg.

- Two Returning Olympians

Lee Dae-hoon is the only athlete out of the six who has competed at the Olympics before. The Tokyo Games will be Lee’s third consecutive Olympic entry since 2012. Lee, who has won the World Championships and won a silver and a bronze at the Olympics, has yet to win an Olympic gold.

An athlete from outside South Korea we should watch out for is Jade Jones representing Great Britain, who has two gold medals from women’s -57kg under her belt, the first from London and the second from Rio. If Jones wins another gold in Tokyo, she will become the first taekwondo practitioner to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.