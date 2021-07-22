Menu Content

Sunflowers Shun the Sun

2021-07-22

Sunflowers Shun the Sun

Sunflowers have their backs on the blistering sun in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday which marks the seasonal division of "daeseo" or intense heat.  
(Yonhap News)

