Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1083 | July 23rd)
2021-07-23
MINZY, the former member of 2NE1 and now an outstanding female solo artist that have strength on dance performance, is back with a third single < TEAMO > which is a Latin hip-hop. This time, MINZY participated in writing the lyrics and expressed her hope to see her fans in the pandemic, comparing the situation to the story of Romeo and Juliet. You may check MINZY’s fantastic performance on tonight’s Music Bank, which is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
