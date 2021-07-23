Team Korea’s Strong Suit: Gymnastics and Swimming

There are a total of 18 gold medals in gymnastics, eight in men’s artistic gymnastics, six in women’s, and two each in rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline. South Korea has so far won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals in Olympic gymnastics.

There are six basic programs in men’s artistic gymnastics: floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. Including a team competition where all the six programs are combined and an individual all-around competition, there are a total of eight programs.

In the women’s division, there are four basic programs of vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. Along with a team competition and an individual all-around competition, there are a total of six programs to determine Olympic champions.

In the team event, 12 countries were qualified to compete in both the men’s and women’s divisions based on world championship rankings. The South Korean men’s team ranked ninth at the 2019 World Championships, qualifying for the Olympics for the eighth consecutive time since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

China and Japan are likely to compete for the gold in the men’s team event, while the U.S. is a powerhouse in the women’s team division.