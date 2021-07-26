S. Korea Begins Tokyo Olympics Campaign in Earnest

ⓒYONHAP News

Team Korea has begun its Tokyo Olympics campaign in earnest as the pandemic-delayed Games finally kicked off on Friday night.

A 30-member delegation from South Korea, led by flag bearers volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung and swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, entered the Tokyo Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony following 101 other countries and the Refugee Olympic Team.

Although there are a total of 354 athletes, officials and staff representing the country during the Olympics, the marching contingent was downscaled amid the ongoing wave of COVID-19 in Tokyo.

With a total of 339 gold medals up for grabs in 33 disciplines during the two-week run, South Korea is seeking a top ten finish in gold medal standings with seven or more gold medals.

Meanwhile, North Korea sat out the Olympics for the first time in 33 years, citing the need to protect its athletes from the pandemic.