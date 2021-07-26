KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 19th ~ July 25th)

1) SOOBIN and ARIN (수빈,아린) - Secret Garden(비밀정원)(Music Bank) | 650K Views





ⓒKBS

Arin and Soobin, the hosts of Music Bank, made a special performance celebrating their 1st anniversary. They performed each other’s songs – Secret Garden (OH MY GIRL) and New Rules (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) – which reminded people of their welcoming stage that gained tremendous popularity. The two good-looking young adults wore elegant white capes for < Secret Garden > and school uniforms for < New Rules >, which perfectly matched the concepts of each song. Along with the perfect visuals, they sang the songs with their clear and pure voices that gave out different vibes compared to the original songs.

You can watch the perfect duo’s special performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEAO37ErPAE





2) Dongeun is the best MUKBANGER (Boss in the Mirror) | 212K Views





ⓒKBS EP. 115 of < Boss in the Mirror > showed Yang Chiseung and Solar from MAMAMOO being on a diet for a perfect photoshoot as cover models of a magazine. That day, they had high-protein and low-fat beef which did not taste that great. Meanwhile, Moonbyul and Dongeun started to eat grilled pork belly with Kimchi and ramen right next to Chiseung and Solar. In particular, Dongeun ate all the food in an appetizing manner as if she were shooting a “mukbang” and this pulled hungry Chiseung and Solar to the limit.

< Boss in the Mirror > highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4z4qaNtBYo