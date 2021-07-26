BTS to perform on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Live Lounge’

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 19th ~ July 25th)
BTS will make their debut on BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge” on July 27.
The group is set to perform three songs: “Dynamite” (2020), “Permission to Dance” (2021), and a special cover of “I’ll be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans, keeping up with the show’s tradition where guests are encouraged to perform an acoustic version of a song by another artist.
BTS will also star in their first BBC One TV special “BTS @ Radio 1” on July 28.
