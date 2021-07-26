Minzy’s single climbing Billboard world music chart

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 19th ~ July 25th)
2021-07-26
2021-07-26
Minzy’s latest single “Teamo,” has been climbing up Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart since being released on July 11.
The song has hit No. 6 on the chart, setting a personal best since her single “Ninano” (2017) reached No. 18.
“Teamo” also made it to the top 10 on iTunes charts in 23 countries and regions since being released. The Latin hip-hop song was co-written by the artist herself and is about how she misses her fans.
2021-07-26
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >