aespa signs with US agency to expand global activities

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 19th ~ July 25th)
2021-07-26
2021-07-26
aespa has signed a contract with Creative Arts Agency (CAA), a key management agency in the U.S.
CAA represents American pop stars like Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Mariah Carey.
The group debuted with “Black Mamba,” and the music video became the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube. The group recently made a splash with their new single “Next Level.”
2021-07-26
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >