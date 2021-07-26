Homemade Love Story (9) 편하게 대해

Lines

라훈 : 들어오세요 대표님.

Ra-hoon: Please come in.

바른 : 오시는데 추우셨죠.

Ba-reun: It must have been cold on your way here.

정원 : 아니야 하나도 안 추웠어요.

Jung-won: No. I wasn’t cold at all.

라훈 : 제가 따뜻한 차라도 내어드릴게요.

Ra-hoon: I’ll bring you some hot tea.

정원 : 아니야 라훈씨! 그러지마. 나 손님 아니잖아. 그냥 편하게 대해.

Jung-won: It’s okay, Ra-hoon. There is no need for that. I’m not a guest. Just treat me like a friend.

라훈 : 아니에요.

Ra-hoon: I can’t do that.

정원 : 괜찮은데.

Jung-won: It’s really okay.

Expression of the Week

편하게 대해 (just treat me like a friend)





대하다 – handle; deal with; to handle with a certain attitude





Casual – 편하게 대해





>> This expression is used when the speaker feels like the hearer is feeling a psychological distance or discomfort in addressing the speaker.





>>It is usually used by an older/more experienced person (such as a work superior) when addressing to a younger person or junior, asking them to be more comfortable with them.





>>A variation of the expression, “편하게 말씀하세요” (speak comfortably) can be used by a younger/junior when telling an older person to speak informally (instead of the honorific) to them.



