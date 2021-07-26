Sound X Sound “Soran X Daybreak”





Date: Aug. 14

Venue: Sejong University Daeyang Hall





Soran and Daybreak will be performing together for the Sound X Sound (Sound by Sound) concert series on August 14 at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall. The Sound X Sound concert series has been planned to provide a healing performance for audiences by bringing together diverse groups and providing the best sound. Every concert features two artists or acts, bringing together two different sounds. Fans are sure to look forward to the chemistry Soran and Daybreak will bring to the stage through their joint performance.