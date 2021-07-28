Menu Content

Algae-Covered Lake

2021-07-28

News



Green algae cover Daecheong Lake in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday amid scorching temperatures of over 35°C.

(Yonhap News) 

