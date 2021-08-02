KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 26th ~ August 1st)
No wonder Yijun loves Jongmin (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant) | 214K Views
On EP. 85 of < Fun-Staurant >, Kim Jongmin visited Yijun’s house and had a lot of fun. Yijun greeted Jongmin happily, mentioning that Jongmin has been one of his most favorite guy and he has known Jongmin since he was three years old.
Jongmin prepared a toy as a gift for Yijun, and Yijun also gifted a special hand-drawn t-shirt just for Jongmin. Yijun expressed his great love towards Jongmin that he even struggled to choose between his daddy Jaewon and Jongmin.
While Jaewon left to cook, Yijun spent fun time with Jongmin, exercising and looking around the house. Yijun especially took Jongmin to special places such as rooftop garden and his own room, introducing in detail about each place.
You may visit KBS WORLD TV YouTube and check out < Fun-Staurant > highlights to watch lovely Yijun and Jongmin’s happy time together.
