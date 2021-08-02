Presidential Office: Report on Inter-Korean Summit Not True

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 26th ~ August 1st)
2021-08-02
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-08-01
South Korea's presidential office has denied a Reuters report that the two Koreas are in talks to arrange a summit meeting.
Citing three South Korean government sources, Reuters had said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been exchanging letters, which addressed the topic of a summit meeting, among other things, since April.
They are reportedly seeking a summit, though the anonymous sources said no time frame or other details have been decided because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which one source called the biggest factor.
Citing the sources, Reuters also reported that both sides are discussing rebuilding a joint liaison office in the border truce village of Panmunjeom, and that Pyongyang is expected to restart trade with China as early as August.
In a text message to reporters on Wednesday, spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the foreign news report is not true and there has been no related discussion between North and South Korea.
