THE CROSSOVER Yang Joon-il, Yang Ji-won with Kwak Dong-hyun, Yoon Seong-ki in Busan

Date: Aug. 15

Venue: Busan KBS Hall





Four artists will be coming together to hold a joint concert titled THE CROSSOVER. The concert will be held on August 15 at Busan KBS Hall and will feature 90s wonder Yang Joon-il, genius musician Yang Ji-won, and two semi-finalists from popular audition programs. Kwak Dong-hyun from “Phantom Singer” and Yoon Seong-ki from “Voice Korea 2” will be joining the two singers to present a concert and experience that audiences won't forget.