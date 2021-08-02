Menu Content

THE CROSSOVER Yang Joon-il, Yang Ji-won with Kwak Dong-hyun, Yoon Seong-ki in Busan

2021-08-02

K-POP Connection

Date: Aug. 15

Venue: Busan KBS Hall


Four artists will be coming together to hold a joint concert titled THE CROSSOVER. The concert will be held on August 15 at Busan KBS Hall and will feature 90s wonder Yang Joon-il, genius musician Yang Ji-won, and two semi-finalists from popular audition programs. Kwak Dong-hyun from “Phantom Singer” and Yoon Seong-ki from “Voice Korea 2” will be joining the two singers to present a concert and experience that audiences won't forget. 

