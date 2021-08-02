Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Red Velvet to return this month

2021-08-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Red Velvet is expected to release a new EP this month. 


It will be the group’s first new album in nearly two years. The title of the upcoming album is “Queendom,” and it carries six tracks. The album is slated to drop at 6 p.m. (KST) on August 16. 


Red Velvet will host a virtual fan meet in line with the album’s release on Aug. 17.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >