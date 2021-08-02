Red Velvet to return this month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Red Velvet is expected to release a new EP this month.





It will be the group’s first new album in nearly two years. The title of the upcoming album is “Queendom,” and it carries six tracks. The album is slated to drop at 6 p.m. (KST) on August 16.





Red Velvet will host a virtual fan meet in line with the album’s release on Aug. 17.