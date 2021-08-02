GOT7 members release solo projects

ⓒ BH Entertainment

Members of GOT7 have been releasing solo projects since leaving their long-time agency JYP Entertainment earlier this year.





Hong Kong-born member Jackson released the single "Drive You Home," on July 29, which he penned and produced the music video for. Jinyoung, who signed with BH Entertainment that represents actors like Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ji-tae, is set to release the self-written song "Dive" at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.





The seven-member band left JYP in January after seven years without renewing their exclusive contract. Despite the contract termination, the seven members have pledged to stay close together.